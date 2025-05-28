A Kochi-based driver Nandakumar has been searching for his 3-year-old, golden-brown Persian cat named Simba since Sunday. Nandakumar, who bought Simba three years ago, has grown a close bond with his pet.

The sudden disappearance of Simba, from his residence near Shine road Vytilla, has saddened the family members . According to the family, Simba was last seen following a stray cat out of the neighbourhood on Sunday morning. While the stray returned, Simba did not.

"It's completely out of character for him as he stays mostly indoors and steps out rarely, even then he is quick to return because he gets easily frightened by unfamiliar people and noise of passing vehicles," said Nandakumar, the cat's owner. A few neighbours confirmed seeing Simba with the stray cat and the family now fears that he may have been taken by somebody.

Simba was very close to Nandakumar and a constant companion to his wife and parents. Nandakumar is worried about the safety of Simba and hopes that his pet would soon return home.