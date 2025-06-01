The BJP on Sunday announced Advocate Mohan George as its candidate for the upcoming Nilambur byelection.

Mohan, 62, said that he is a BJP sympathiser and had recently affiliated himself with the saffron party. A native of Chunkathara in Malappuram, he is an advocate by profession and practices at the Manjeri Bar.

Mohan began his political journey with the Kerala Congress, actively participating in its student and youth wings — the Kerala Students Congress (KSC) and the Kerala Youth Front (KYF). A dedicated member of Kerala Congress (B) for over 47 years, he has also been deeply involved in community and church activities in Nilambur. Currently, he serves as the vice president of the Mar Thoma Church in Chungathara and is a council member of the Mar Thoma Sabha. Mohan also held the position of president of the YMCA, Chungathara, for seven years and remains an active social worker in the region.

His wife, Beena, is a retired principal of MTHSS, Chungathara. The couple has two children: a son, Mithun, who works in Canada, and a daughter, Minnu, employed at CMC, Vellore.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, shortly after his official candidature was announced, Mohan expressed confidence that all factors currently appear to be working in his favour in the bypoll. Addressing his shift from the Congress to the BJP, he said he believes the saffron party, being the largest in the country, holds strong prospects in Kerala just as it does elsewhere in India.

"Many former Kerala Congress leaders, including Noble Mathew from Kottayam, have already joined the BJP. P C George, another prominent figure, is also now part of the party," he noted. Mohan added that he had met with BJP leaders, including Kerala chief Rajeev Chandrasekar, on Saturday and expressed optimism that more Congress members would soon make their way into the BJP fold.

In the Nilambur bypoll, the United Democratic Front (UDF) has fielded Aryadan Shoukath, while the Left Democratic Front (LDF) has nominated M Swaraj. Former MLA P V Anvar is also expected to contest, setting the stage for a four-way battle.

The by-election was triggered after P V Anvar, elected as an LDF-backed independent in the 2021 assembly polls, resigned following a fallout with the ruling CPM and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. His resignation came after he levelled serious allegations against senior IPS officers — M R Ajithkumar and Sujith Das — as well as the CM's political secretary, P K Sasi. Anvar subsequently filed formal complaints against them.

The Nilambur bypoll is scheduled for June 19, with counting set for June 23.