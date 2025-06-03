Kozhikode: Two more depositors have came forward with complaints against the Southern Green Farming and Marketing Multi-State Co-Operative Society (Farmfed), as the police investigations into the alleged multicrore deposit fraud by the society continues across Kerala.

T Sunil Kumar from Chelannur, and Indu Radhakrishnan Koramkulangara from Feroke have filed complaints at the Nadakkavu police station, alleging that they were duped by Farmfed’s management and representatives who promised high interest rates on deposits. Indu, an accountant at a private firm in Kozhikode, said that she deposited ₹2.84 lakh through three Recurring Deposit schemes launched in January and February 2022 after a promise of a 12.5 per cent annual interest rate, but did not receive any money back.

Earlier, the Thiruvananthapuram Police have arrested Farmfed's Managing Director Akhin Francis, Vice Chairman Rajesh Pillai, and Kozhikode-based field staff Arun under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code, following similar complaints against them in the fraud case believed to be more than ₹250 crore.

Indu said that there are 18 other depositors in Kozhikode who invested money in Farmfed and were cheated. She said that Arun, her former colleague, convinced her to invest, promising big returns. Trusting Arun, she closed her Post Office RD account and started making monthly payments through him. Later, she found that Arun had not deposited her instalments with the society from November 2024 onwards.

"I am working for a small salary and wanted to make a home. That's why I deposited the amounts in the society. I have contacted many including Akhin, Rajesh and another Vice Chairman Anoop, who died due to a cardiac arrest in March, 2025. Meanwhile, they sent me a registered letter promising my money back by May 28. However, Akhin and Rajesh were arrested after that," Indu said.

As per the complaint filed by T Sunil Kumar, police have registered cases against the Society, Managing Director Akhin Francis, Vice Chairman Rajesh Pillai, staff member Anand P from Pottammal, Kozhikode, and Development Manager Sthuthi KP for allegedly cheating him. Sunil Kumar said that he had deposited ₹4 lakh as a fixed deposit in November 2023 over a promise of a 12.5 per cent interest rate and an assurance that the amount could be withdrawn after one year. He added that the society claimed to be recognised by the Central Government.

Reportedly, more complaints have been filed at the Nadakkavu police station in connection with the Farmfed deposit scam. Farmfed operated 16 branches across 14 districts in the state.