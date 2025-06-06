Kozhikode: The Nadakkavu Police busted a sex racket on Friday evening in an apartment at Iyyambadi, Malaparamba. The police arrested nine individuals, including seven during the raid.

According to police, a woman who was running the brothel and her relative, along with two customers, are among those taken into custody.

The entire building was reportedly rented out to an NRI, who claimed he had subleased the apartment. One of the building’s owners, Suresh Babu, told the media that, "a neighbourhood family had recently hinted that suspicious activities were happening in the apartment and asked us to be more vigilant. However, it was only when the police contacted me today that I became aware of the situation."