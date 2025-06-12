Thiruvananthapuram: The onset of monsoon and the coastal erosion that followed, had adverse impact on the livelihood of the fisherfolk in the coast areas of Thiruvananthapuram. Vexed by the protracted government inaction to address the coastal erosion the fisher folk on Wednesday resorted to a protest and blocked the road leading to the domestic airport for three and a half hours.

The protest, which began at 1:30 pm, ended at 5 pm following talks with Irrigation Department officials. Vehicles, including those carrying school children, were stopped by the protesters. Vehicles heading to the airport were also caught in the blockade.

Residents from Valiyathura Jusa Road to Valiyathuppu participated in the protest. Coastal erosion has been severe in this area since the onset of the monsoon. About ten houses have been washed away by strong waves. Although two crore rupees have been allocated for constructing a seawall, construction has not yet begun, the protesters said. Most houses are facing the threat of collapse, yet no steps have been taken to relocate the residents.

Former councillor Tony Oliver alleged that because relief camps haven't been opened, fishermen are still living in houses that could be washed away at any moment.

Initially, police tried to disperse the protesters, but failed. The protest ended after the Irrigation Department officials assured that the seawall construction would begin immediately.