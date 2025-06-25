Vizhinjam: The Vizhinjam Community Health Centre is poised for a major upgrade, with plans underway to elevate it to the status of a taluk hospital. A newly constructed multi-storied building on the premises, completed two years ago, will serve as the hub of expanded operations.

As part of the proposed upgrade, trauma care and orthopaedic departments will be newly established. The number of doctors and paramedical staff is also expected to increase gradually in line with the expansion of services. The government is reported to have given in-principle approval for the proposal. According to authorities, an estimated ₹1 crore has been earmarked for infrastructure development and the purchase of furniture.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the formal inauguration of the new building, a critical step for any expansion, remains pending. Despite the building’s completion nearly two years ago, it is yet to be made operational due to a slew of unresolved technical issues.

Foremost among them is the absence of an electricity connection. The four-storey structure has also not been assigned a building number by the local body,a requirement for operational clearance. To secure this, the multi-storied building must first obtain a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Fire and Safety Department, which in turn requires a properly accessible road.

ADVERTISEMENT

This has brought up the need for land acquisition to widen the road leading to the facility. Although landowners have expressed willingness to part with the required land, the process has stalled over unresolved compensation matters.

Construction of the building began in 2018. While the first three floors were completed using funds from the Fisheries Department, the fourth floor was added with financial assistance from Adani Port as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. The health centre operates under the jurisdiction of the Athiyannoor Block Panchayat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Space crunch hampers services

While the new multi-storied facility remains unused, the existing community health centre is struggling to meet the needs of the growing coastal population. With over 700 patients visiting the outpatient department daily, the centre is operating in cramped conditions. There is mounting public demand to operationalise the new building and relieve the pressure on the existing facility.

Ministerial meeting scheduled

Athiyannoor Block Panchayat President L Rani has said that the matter has been brought to the attention of the Fisheries Minister. A high-level meeting of the concerned officials has been scheduled for July 20 to review the situation and chart the way forward.