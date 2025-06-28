Kozhikode: BJP national vice president AP Abdullakutty on Saturday said that authorities may consider using the image of Bharat Mata as an official emblem. He was speaking at a debate organised on the subject 'Bharatamba or the Constitution' organised by the ICJ Alumni Network (I CAN) and the Calicut Press Club in Kozhikode.

"There must be a discussion to make a unified form of Bharat Mata, and that can be included among the official emblems. Whether a saffron flag or the national flag is to be used in the emblem must be discussed later," he said.

Abdullakutty said that the Bharatamba is an image which was a big inspiration for the Indian national movement. "Those who despise the Bharatamba and the Kerala Governor have a narrow political vision. By opposing this, they think they can appease the minority, " he added.

Meanwhile, writer and orator MN Karassery referred to the Governor's act of placing the picture of Bharatamba in the Rajbhavan as anti-democratic and a violation of the code of conduct. He said, "The image of Bharatamba has nothing to do with the Indian Constitution. Those who have a commitment to the country must not do this kind of act of dividing the people," he added.

Karassery highlighted that the image emerged during the national movement. He added that politics should not be handled with such sentiment.

KT Kunhikkannan, orator and Director of the Kelu Ettan Study and Research Centre, stated that the symbol of Bharatamba does not have any constitutional protection and has no connection to history. "Governor Rajendra Arlekar can worship Bharatamba in a private function or keep the picture in a personal space. But he cannot worship it or keep it during an official function. A person's belief may be something strange. History and epic stories are different," he added.

Kunhikkannan alleged that Manu Smriti is leading the Governor.

Calicut Press Club President EP Mohammed presided over the function.