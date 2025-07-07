Kootanad: The staging of Kalyanasougandhikam turned into a celebration of Kathakali, the traditional dance-drama unique to Kerala's art and culture. The performance was held as part of the KMS Namboothirippad remembrance, in connection with the Keliravam event organised by the Peringodu Kathakali Promotion Society in Palakkad.

The role of Hanuman was brought to life by Peeshappilly Rajeevan, while Kalamandalam Pradeep’s portrayal of Bheeman offered audiences a refreshing interpretation. Adding a distinct presence to the traditionally male-dominated Kathakali stage was Haripriya Namboothiri, who captivated the audience as Panchali.

The musical ensemble was another highlight of the evening. Kalamandalam Babu Namboothiri, Nedumpally Ram Mohan and Sreedev Cherumuttam delivered a stirring performance that elevated the entire production.

The percussion section featured Kalamandalam Udayan Namboothiri on the chenda and Kalamandalam Kuttinarayanan on the maddalam. The intricate make-up (chutti) work was handled with finesse by Kalamandalam Satheesan. Behind the scenes, Rajan and Shani managed stage coordination while the Kathakali costumes and gear were provided by the Cheruthuruthy Kathakali School.