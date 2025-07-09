Kannur: P Janaki has been nurturing a special dream since the day she learned how to write. 'Ponpulariyil', a collection of poems written by Janaki was unveiled by district panchayat president KK Ratnakumari yesterday. Ratnakumari presented the first copy of the book to Chengalam panchayat president VP Mohanan. Meanwhile, Janaki’s face couldn’t hide the myriad expressions of joy and pride.

'Ponpulariyil' is a collection of 45 poems written by Janaki who made her first steps into literacy via the initiative of the Literacy Mission. As a child, Janaki couldn’t attend school due to extreme poverty. She had to accompany her mother to the fields to collect fodder to make the ends meet. Janaki decided to step into the world of words when her own children began going to school.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, literacy mission volunteers held her hands and led her into literacy. It was in 2014 that Janaki finally learned to read and write. She practised writing at night after returning from her work under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Program. It was Literacy Prerak Rajani who encouraged her to write poems. Janaki had been writing poems since the day she learned to write. Now, those beautiful poems have been published into a book, fulfilling her dream.

Noted writer Payyannur Kunjiraman introduced the book to the audience. District panchayat vice president Binoy Kurian, Kairali Books editor AV Pavithran, Literacy Mission district coordinator Shaju John, social justice department officer P Biju, TV Sreejan, district panchayat secretary Tini Susan John and permanent committee member NV Sreejini spoke at the event.