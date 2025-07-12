Payyanur: The ‘No Parking’ signs installed by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Payyanur Railway Station are being openly flouted, with motorcycles regularly lined up right in front of them.

The boards, placed along the roadside within the station premises, clearly warn that violators may face a fine of up to ₹500 and even a month of detention. Yet, on any given day, over a hundred two-wheelers can be seen parked directly beneath these warnings.

The absence of RPF personnel has only emboldened violators. Even when RPF officials are present, they rarely step outside the station building to enforce the rules. The Payyanur Railway Station had a dedicated RPF unit until a month ago, when the post was shut down.