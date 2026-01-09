Thiruvananthapuram: In a significant development, a group of ministers in Kerala has flagged serious lapses in the presentation of key files before the state Cabinet, stating that crucial details and background papers are often not shared in time.

In many instances, they said, vital information comes to light only when the Chief Secretary presents matters during Cabinet meetings. Even background papers related to agenda items are frequently not made available for prior scrutiny.

Ministers also pointed out that copies of documents placed before the Cabinet often reach them late on the previous night, leaving little time to study the issues in detail. These concerns were conveyed to the Chief Secretary.

The complaints come against the backdrop of controversy over a file related to the PM Shri scheme being processed without the state Cabinet’s knowledge. Responding to the criticism, the Chief Secretary said the delays were caused by departments submitting documents late, which affected the accurate presentation of details before the Cabinet.

Following this, the Chief Secretary issued a stern warning to department secretaries and circulated a note last Wednesday. The note directs that files related to items proposed for inclusion in the Cabinet agenda must be submitted in advance — before 4 pm on the previous day — instead of being sent late on the eve of the meeting. It also mandates that all department secretaries be present at the Secretariat on the day preceding Cabinet meetings.