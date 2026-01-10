Thiruvananthapuram: CPM State Secretary MV Govindan on Saturday said the misuse of religion for political purposes posed a serious threat to society and warned against equating criticism of communal organisations with attacks on religious faith.

Addressing a press conference, Govindan said attempts were being made to portray the exposure of communal politics as an attack on religion, even though religion and communalism were fundamentally different.

He accused sections of the media of projecting criticism of Jamaat-e-Islami as an attack on the Muslim community and said such narratives needed to be challenged. Govindan said opposing communalism reflected the official position of the CPM and stressed that believers across religions must unite to isolate communal forces.

Referring to a 2014 sworn affidavit filed by the Oommen Chandy-led UDF government, Govindan said the government had described Jamaat-e-Islami as an extremist organisation with anti-national characteristics and stated that it could be banned if necessary. The affidavit also said the organisation’s ultimate objective was the establishment of an Islamic state.

He noted that Ramesh Chennithala was Home Minister and PK Kunhalikutty the second-most senior Cabinet member at the time, and said VD Satheesan, then a UDF MLA who supported the government, has now given a certificate to Jamaat-e-Islami stating that it is not communal.

He added that the UDF Cabinet then included five Muslim League ministers, and alleged that criticism of such political alignments was portrayed as an attack on Muslims. Govindan also alleged that the UDF had no hesitation in aligning with Jamaat-e-Islami. He warned that religious and caste-based divisions were deepening and said the Left would counter communalism by mobilising believers themselves.

On questions about former minister AK Balan’s remarks on the Marad riots, Govindan said the CPM does not disown Balan’s position. Balan had stated that Marad-like riots could recur if the UDF returned to power and that Jamaat-e-Islami would control the Home Department. “What Balan expressed is his personal view; I articulated the CPM’s stand,” he added.

On the arrest of former Travancore Devaswom Board president and CPM leader A Padmakumar in the Sabarimala gold theft case, Govindan said the party would take action against him once there was clarity.

He said the Special Investigation Team (SIT) was conducting the investigation independently and that the CPM would not protect anyone involved. He added that the party had no doubts about the probe and would allow the law to take its course.

Govindan accused the BJP of defending the accused following the tantri’s arrest and said the CPM had nothing to hide. He also noted that a Congress leader was the Devaswom Board president when the tantri was appointed. Asked whether former Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran would be arrested, Govindan said hypothetical questions did not warrant answers.