Thiruvananthapuram: A clear divide has emerged within the Left Democratic Front (LDF) over the political fallout related to the Sabarimala gold controversy, with all major constituents except the CPM flagging it as a factor that alienated believers. However, the review report presented at the LDF meeting by convener T P Ramakrishnan made no reference to any backlash caused by the issue in the local body elections.

At the same time, the report adopted a degree of self-criticism, conceding shortcomings at various levels that had triggered public opposition. While the CPI(M) made a concerted effort to ensure that the Sabarimala controversy did not figure in any official document, other allies—including the CPI, JD(S), Kerala Congress (M), and the RJD—reiterated during the meeting that the issue had proved politically damaging.

The parties noted that the Sabarimala issue had led some believers to distance themselves from the LDF and had also become a topic of discussion among Christian voters. They said there was a consolidation of minority community votes, with certain statements and responses facilitating this trend and causing significant political harm. The sharp provocation involving Jamaat-e-Islami, they argued, prompted the organisation to work actively, turning a sizeable section of the Muslim community against the LDF. The parties also cautioned that Jamaat-e-Islami should be handled with care and that statements drawing undue attention to the organisation needed to be restrained.

While acknowledging a setback, the convener’s report maintained that there had been no major erosion in vote share. Instead, it claimed that the LDF’s vote share had improved compared to the previous Lok Sabha elections. According to figures cited in the report, the LDF holds a majority in 57 Assembly constituencies, the UDF in 81, and the BJP in 2. In the 39 constituencies where the LDF trails, the margin is around 10,000 votes, with the gap being less than 5,000 votes in 15 constituencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report suggested that the Chief Minister’s claim at a meeting of ministers of an assured victory in 96 seats was based on the 57 constituencies where the LDF has a majority and the 39 where it trails by less than 10,000 votes. As Kerala Congress (M) chairman Jose K Mani did not attend the meeting, the party was represented by Stephen George.