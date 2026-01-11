State Cadet Junior Under-21 Karate Championship in Kottayam, Literary and Cultural Programme in Thiruvananthapuram, Classical dance performance in Ernakulam and five-a-side football tournament in Kozhikode are among the major events in the state on Sunday.

