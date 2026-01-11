The phrase "shoulder to shoulder" finds its most vivid meaning in the ritual of 'Kuthira Eduppu', where human unity and strength come together to move a towering motif horse in ceremonial procession.

An Eduppukuthira, whose central mast alone measures about eleven and a half kol (yard stick), rises to nearly 85 feet once fully assembled and decorated. Carrying such a massive structure and taking it around the temple in ritual circumambulation requires the coordinated effort of 100 to 150 people, standing tightly packed, shoulder to shoulder, moving as one.

A key technique used in this ritual is the kathirikkapootu, or scissors grip. In this formation, two men face each other and lock their arms over their shoulders and under their armpits, creating a firm, scissor-like hold. The grip is so strong and steady that it is often compared to one capable of holding an elephant in place. Using this method, the horizontal frame of the horse is firmly pressed between their necks.

Four or five such interlocked pairs combine their strength to set the huge structure in motion. Slowly, with measured steps, the horse begins to move. The sight of the massive figure swaying gently as it is lifted onto the shoulders and carried around the sanctum is electrifying. For the men beneath the structure, the experience is far more intense than for onlookers watching from a distance.

An Eduppukuthira. Photo: Manorama

ADVERTISEMENT

Traditionally, the height of a motif horse is measured in kol, with one kol equal to two and a half feet. In the past, only odd measurements such as eleven and a half, nine and a half, seven and a half and five and a half kol were used. In recent years, even-numbered measures like ten and a half and eight and a half kol have also become common. These measurements apply only to the central mast; once the decorations are added and the horse is fully assembled, its actual height becomes much greater.

The structure of the horse comprises several components, including the thoppi (cap), a five tiered koodaram (smaller frame) an ornate prabha adorned with sculptures, a six tiered adikoodaram (lower frame), the kunthira, mandapathara, frame and steps and the kuttikol. The face of the horse is fixed in the adikoodaram. Within the koodaram, a six-tiered platform is arranged. Rising above the thoppi is a finial, bearing either a spear or a flag. Decorative elements include thookku, vella, vairamala (diamond chain), cross, alavattam (ornate shield), nettipattam (caparison), and vyalimukham (dragon face).

ADVERTISEMENT

Assembling an Eduppukuthira involves no nails. The wooden frame is held together with ropes and coir, while decorations are secured with strips of tender coconut leaves, a process that demands three days and nights of uninterrupted labour. Only wild jack (anjili) wood is used for the main frame, while tamarind (pulimaram) wood is used for the central pole. Sculptures are carved from white teak (kumizh) wood.

Within the district, Chathannoor boasts the largest number of motif horses. A total of 19 are owned by two temples and private individuals, with all but two regularly reassembled to life during festivals. Villages such as Kadakkal Mathira, Shakthikulangara, Umayanalloor, Chathannoor and Meenad are known for their tradition of maintaining Eduppukuthiras. Of all these, only one rises to the height of eleven and a half kol, which belongs to the Sree Bhoothanatha Temple at Chathannoor. There is no other sight quite like a structure of such height being lifted on human shoulders. It stands as if almost touching the sky.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those devoted to the craft, however, express deep concern over the dwindling interest of the younger generation. "There is a serious shortage of skilled workers to assemble Eduppukuthiras. Fewer and fewer young people are coming forward to carry on this tradition," says Sunil Chathannoor, an owner of these motif horses.