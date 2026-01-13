Key events in Kerala today: Anglo-Indian Food Festival, Free eye disease diagnosis camp mark Jan 13
Kerala events today feature a diverse range of activities, including cultural programs, conferences, exhibitions, and community gatherings.
Delegates' conference, held as part of the All India Democratic Women's Association's state conference in Thiruvananthapuram, Collins Memorial Lecture by Vayalar Award winner and novelist E Santhoshkumar in Kottayam, Great Bombay Circus in Kochi, Karnataka Sangeetha Academy's Silver Jubilee celebration in Kozhikode are some of the events in Kerala on January 13, 2026.
Thiruvananthapuram
- SCERT Auditorium: Scole Kerala Day Celebration, inaugurated by Minister R Bindu at 10:00 am.
- Hotel Residency Tower: Lions International Foundation Day Celebration, N K Premachandran MP at 6:00 pm.
- AKG Hall: Delegates' conference, held as part of the All India Democratic Women's Association's state conference, to be inaugurated by Mariam Dhawale at 10:00 am.
- Legislative Assembly Complex: Legislative Assembly International Book Festival at 10:00 am.
- Thycaud Ganesham: Kambaramayanam Debate at 6:45 pm.
- Pattom St. Mary's Higher Secondary School: Republic Day drawing camp featuring 2000 children at 11:00 am.
Kottayam
- Kottayam CMS College Educational Theatre: Collins Memorial Lecture by Vayalar Award winner and novelist E Santhoshkumar – 9:30 am.
- Thirunakkara Ground: Reception conference for the Kerala Muslim Jama'ath's Keralayathra – 5:00 pm.
Ernakulam
- Ernakulam Town Hall: Annual Day and Farewell of Pullepady Darul Uloom VHSS, Higher Secondary School. Mayor V.K. Mini Mol, Principal S. Lajid – 9:30 am
- Kacherippady Ashirbhavan: International Anglo-Indian Meet, Writers' Conference – 10:00 am
- Fort Kochi, Kora Art Gallery: 'Archaeological Camera' exhibition by A. Muhammad, curated by Riyas Komu – 11:00 am
- Mattancherry, OED Gallery: 'Whispering Clay', a retrospective exhibition of pottery sculptures by Vimoo Saangvi. Curator: Dr Christine Michael – 11:00 am
- Kaloor, Manappattiparambu: Great Bombay Circus – 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm, 7:00 pm
- Edappally, Changampuzha Cultural Centre: As part of the weekly meet of the Edappally Senior Citizens' Forum, a talk by C.A. Johnny on 'Senior Citizens and Taxes' – 5:00 pm
- Edappally, Changampuzha Cultural Centre: S. Ramesan Memorial Lecture by Dr T M Thomas Isaac on 'Centre-State Financial Relations'; Book launch of 'Fair Share' by Gopakumar Mukundan – 5:30 pm
- Pullepady, IEI Bhavan, The Institution of Engineers (India): Talk on 'Artificial Intelligence in the Agricultural Sector' by Dr M.B. Santhosh Kumar, Head of the IT Department, CUSAT – 6:00 pm
- Ernakulam, Marine Drive, Infant Jesus Parish Hall: Anglo-Indian Food Festival. Minister P. Rajeev; Talk by Anglo-Indian culinary expert Bridgette White – 6:00 pm
Kozhikode
- Payyanakkal Beach: Free eye disease diagnosis camp at 9:00, in collaboration with Dr Chandrakant Nethralaya, as part of the Lions International District Service Week.
- Academy Art Gallery: Iksha 26, a painting exhibition at 11:00.
- Vyapara Bhavan: Reception by the Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi District Committee for the heads of local governing bodies and 86 newly elected public representatives who are members of the committee. Inauguration by State President Raju Apsara at 2:30.
- Town Hall: Karnataka Sangeetha Academy's Silver Jubilee celebration. Inauguration of the cultural conference by litterateur Shathrughnan at 5:00.
- Bhat Road Junction: Lions International District Service Week, inauguration by Deputy Mayor S. Jayasree at 6:00.
- Mananchira Ground, Dr C B C Warrier Floodlit Court: Kalyan Kendra South India Inter-School Basketball Tournament at 6:00.