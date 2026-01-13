Delegates' conference, held as part of the All India Democratic Women's Association's state conference in Thiruvananthapuram, Collins Memorial Lecture by Vayalar Award winner and novelist E Santhoshkumar in Kottayam, Great Bombay Circus in Kochi, Karnataka Sangeetha Academy's Silver Jubilee celebration in Kozhikode are some of the events in Kerala on January 13, 2026.

Thiruvananthapuram

SCERT Auditorium: Scole Kerala Day Celebration, inaugurated by Minister R Bindu at 10:00 am.

Lions International Foundation Day Celebration, N K Premachandran MP at 6:00 pm.

Delegates' conference, held as part of the All India Democratic Women's Association's state conference, to be inaugurated by Mariam Dhawale at 10:00 am.

Legislative Assembly International Book Festival at 10:00 am.

Kambaramayanam Debate at 6:45 pm.

Kambaramayanam Debate at 6:45 pm. Pattom St. Mary's Higher Secondary School: Republic Day drawing camp featuring 2000 children at 11:00 am.

Kottayam

Kottayam CMS College Educational Theatre: Collins Memorial Lecture by Vayalar Award winner and novelist E Santhoshkumar – 9:30 am.

Reception conference for the Kerala Muslim Jama'ath's Keralayathra – 5:00 pm.

Ernakulam

Ernakulam Town Hall: Annual Day and Farewell of Pullepady Darul Uloom VHSS, Higher Secondary School. Mayor V.K. Mini Mol, Principal S. Lajid – 9:30 am

Kacherippady Ashirbhavan: International Anglo-Indian Meet, Writers' Conference – 10:00 am

Fort Kochi, Kora Art Gallery: 'Archaeological Camera' exhibition by A. Muhammad, curated by Riyas Komu – 11:00 am

Mattancherry, OED Gallery: 'Whispering Clay', a retrospective exhibition of pottery sculptures by Vimoo Saangvi. Curator: Dr Christine Michael – 11:00 am

Kaloor, Manappattiparambu: Great Bombay Circus – 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm, 7:00 pm

Edappally, Changampuzha Cultural Centre: As part of the weekly meet of the Edappally Senior Citizens' Forum, a talk by C.A. Johnny on 'Senior Citizens and Taxes' – 5:00 pm

Edappally, Changampuzha Cultural Centre: S. Ramesan Memorial Lecture by Dr T M Thomas Isaac on 'Centre-State Financial Relations'; Book launch of 'Fair Share' by Gopakumar Mukundan – 5:30 pm

Pullepady, IEI Bhavan, The Institution of Engineers (India): Talk on 'Artificial Intelligence in the Agricultural Sector' by Dr M.B. Santhosh Kumar, Head of the IT Department, CUSAT – 6:00 pm

Ernakulam, Marine Drive, Infant Jesus Parish Hall: Anglo-Indian Food Festival. Minister P. Rajeev; Talk by Anglo-Indian culinary expert Bridgette White – 6:00 pm

Kozhikode