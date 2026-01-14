Mananthavady: The Mananthavady municipality has slapped a hefty fine of ₹33 lakh for illegal mining. The municipality has served notice to the land owner Avarapattu Paulose, stating that he has been fined ₹33,24,752 for violating section 10 of the Kerala Municipal Building Rules, 2019, as well as section 29 (4) of Kerala Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 2015.

Mananthawady municipality had issued a pass, on December 15, 2025, to mine 635.25 m3 sand from the land with survey number 13/21, owned by Paulose, for construction permitted under SCP – 82959/2025. However, the overseer inspected the land following a complaint received on December 24 at the municipal office. The overseer reported that contrary to the plan that was submitted, more amount of mud has been mined from the land.

After analysing the report as per the application that was submitted under the land development guidelines and the current condition of the land, it was found out 8947.13 m3 mud has been mined. The overseer’s report stated that more mud has been mined from this land than the approved amount. So, five times more of the royalty amount of 8311.88 m3 sand that was illegally mined has been slapped as fine.

Besides, the municipality has also noted that the permit that was issued under section 10 of the Kerala Municipal Building Rules, 2019 stands cancelled. The notice issued by the municipal secretary states that the owner could challenge the decision with valid reasons within seven days of receiving the notice.