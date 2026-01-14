Vamanapuram MLA and CPM leader D K Murali on Wednesday filed a complaint with Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer against Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, who was recently arrested in a case related to sexual abuse.

In the complaint, Murali said Rahul's conduct was unbecoming of a legislator. Murali accused him of tarnishing the dignity of the Assembly and violating its established rules.

The nine-member Privileges and Ethics Committee of the Kerala Legislative Assembly, chaired by CPM MLA Murali Perunelly from Manalur, is responsible for recommending action in such cases. The Speaker can refer a matter to the committee only if an MLA files a formal complaint.

Since Murali has now submitted a complaint, the committee can take up the case. Its recommendations could be placed for discussion during the final session of the 15th Kerala Assembly. The 32-day session begins on January 20 and will conclude on March 26.

The Ethics Committee comprises six LDF members and two from the UDF. It will collect evidence from the complainants and submit a report with recommendations to the Assembly, including possible disqualification. This will be followed by a half-hour debate on the committee's report in the Assembly, after which a decision will be taken based on the majority view.

As the LDF has a clear majority in the House, disqualification is being seen as a likely outcome if the committee recommends strict action. If that happens, Rahul Mamkootathil would become the first MLA to be expelled from the state Legislative Assembly.

Rahul was arrested on Sunday in Palakkad in connection with a third sexual assault case. He had earlier been protected from arrest by the Kerala High Court in the first two sexual assault cases against him. The third case was registered following a complaint filed by a woman from Kottayam district on January 8.

The Thiruvalla magistrate court on Tuesday remanded him to the Special Investigation Team for three days' custody. His bail plea is scheduled to be considered on January 16.