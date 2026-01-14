Kollam: The Kollam Vigilance Court has denied bail to prime accused Unnikrishnan Potty in two cases related to the theft of gold from the Sabarimala temple. He approached the Vigilance Court seeking bail after completing 90 days in custody. However, the prosecution argued that bail should not be granted to the main accused as the investigation has reached a crucial stage.

Citing the possibility of further procedures, including custodial interrogation, and taking into account the arguments advanced by the prosecution on behalf of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), Vigilance Court Judge Dr C S Mohith rejected the bail plea.

The judicial remand of the accused, K S Baiju, S Sreekumar, Pankaj Bhandari, and Govardhan, has been extended till January 28. All four were produced in court in person when the remand was extended. A seizure mahazar of the old Vaji Vahananam (flag post) seized from the Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru’s house in Chengannur was also submitted to the court.

Meanwhile, the Kollam Principal Sessions Court will resume hearing the anticipatory bail plea of former Devaswom Board member K P Shankaradas on January 17. Shankaradas approached the court seeking anticipatory bail citing health reasons. The hearing was adjourned to Friday after he sought more time to produce the medical board report that examined him.