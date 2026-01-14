Thiruvananthapuram: As dusk descended over Thiruvananthapuram today, the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple transformed into a dazzling spectacle, with one lakh lamps illuminating its precincts. The Lakshadeepam riual, a breathtaking display of light and devotion, marks the glowing finale to the 56-day Murajapam ritual at the temple. This was followed by the Sheeveli ritual.

The ceremony began around 6:30 pm with the lighting of the Nilavilakku (traditional lamp) near the main entrance. This was followed by the gradual illumination of the Lakshadeepam lamps along the walls of the Sheevelippura, the various mandapas within the sanctum, the temple’s front façade, and the outer precincts. Light also shimmered from the Idinjikkallukal and traditional oil lamps, and as the electric lights joined in, the entire temple premises bathed in a golden glow.

The Sheeveli procession will commence around 8:30 pm, with the idol of Lord Padmanabhaswamy to carried on the golden Garuda Vahana (chariot). The idols of Lord Narasimha and Lord Krishna of Thiruvambadi too was taken in procession on silver Garuda Vahanas. Thirunal Ramavarma, designated as the Kshetra Sthaneeya Moolam, accompanied the procession. Members of the royal family and temple officials also participated.

Entry inside the temple compound is strictly regulated through passes, with devotees allowed between 4.30 PM and 6.30 PM. In view of the Lakshadeepam celebrations, traffic restrictions have been imposed in the East Fort area.

For more information on traffic arrangements, contact: 0471 2558731, 9497930055.

A visual feast for Ananthapuri

Ananthapuri witnessed a rare and breathtaking visual spectacle, one that unfolds only once every six years. The lighting of the Lakshadeepam marks the radiant culmination of the Murajapam, the elaborate Vedic ritual that began on November 20.

Traditional oil lamps within the temple campus and electric lamps installed outside the temple together illuminated the sacred complex. A trial lighting conducted on Tuesday was completed within 45 minutes, officials said. Around 10,000 tube lights and five lakh LED bulbs have been arranged for he occasion. To enable devotees who are unable to witness the Lakshadeepam today, the lamps will also be lit on January 15 and 16 too.

The Sheeveli procession will commence at 8.30 PM and conclude after three circumambulations of the temple. Officials have informed that devotees who enter the temple premises by evening will not be permitted to exit until the Sheeveli concludes except in case of emergencies. Special illumination has also been arranged along the banks of the Padmatheertham pond. Devotees will be allowed entry into the temple only through the gates specified on their passes.

On completion of the Lakshadeepam ceremony, the Travancore royal family traditionally offers an elephant to the temple in a ritual known as Nadairuthal. However, as the Lakshadeepam held six years ago coincided with the pandemic period, a golden elephant was symbolically offered instead.

The Murajapam itself was instituted by the erstwhile Travancore royal family as an observance to atone for inadvertent lapses committed during their administration of the Travancore State. The Lakshadeepam was first conducted in 1750, during the reign of Anizham Thirunal Marthanda Varma.