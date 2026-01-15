Kochi: The Special Court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cases in Kaloor has issued a summons to K Babu, senior Congress leader and MLA representing Tripunithura, demanding his appearance in connection with a disproportionate assets case registered by the Enforcement Directorate.

The summons is part of an ongoing case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which alleges that the former minister amassed wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income between 2007 and 2016.

Babu confirmed the summons while speaking to Onmanorama. However, he is unlikely to appear before the court in person today. “I have already moved the High Court against the case. My lawyer will appear on my behalf.

The central agency’s investigation stems from an earlier probe initiated by the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau in 2016. The Vigilance department had alleged that between July 1, 2007, and January 25, 2016, Babu had acquired assets worth ₹25.82 lakh in excess of his lawful income.

Following the Vigilance case, the ED registered a separate case under PMLA. The agency accuses the former minister of illegally acquiring funds to purchase movable and immovable properties.

In January 2020, the ED recorded Babu’s statement as part of the probe. Subsequently, the agency attached assets worth ₹25 lakh belonging to the Congress leader and filed a formal charge sheet in the PMLA court.

The resurgence of the ED case comes at a politically sensitive time, as discussions heat up regarding candidate selection for the upcoming assembly elections. Speculation is already rife regarding Babu’s candidacy in his sitting seat of Tripunithura, with earlier rumours suggesting he might opt out of the contest this time. The revival of legal proceedings is likely to impact the political discourse in the constituency.