Wayanad: A 14-year-old girl was critically injured in an acid attack at Marakavu near Pulpally on Friday evening. According to the Pulpally police, the accused, identified as Raju Jose (53), a neighbour of the girl, allegedly demanded Mahalakshmi's Student Police Cadet (SPC) uniform. When she refused, he reportedly brought acid from his house and poured it on her face. Neighbours rushed the injured girl to the hospital.

A resident of the Priyadarshini Tribal Settlement at Marakavu, Mahalaskhmi suffered third-degree burns on her chest and one side of her face. She was initially admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Mananthavady, but was later shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, late on Friday night after doctors expressed concern over possible loss of vision in one eye.

Police arrested Raju Jose soon after the incident. Pulpally Circle Inspector Mahesh told Onmanorama that the accused does not have a permanent address and is known to be a roaming individual. During questioning, the man allegedly claimed that he attacked the girl following an argument and her refusal to hand over the uniform. Police said further details about the accused are being verified.

The accused will be produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Sulthan Bathery on Saturday.