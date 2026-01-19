The Kerala government has accorded administrative sanction for dredging and silt removal in the Vaduthala–Chittoor–Marine Drive backwaters in Ernakulam at an estimated cost of ₹3 crore.

The project aims to improve backwater traffic and prevent waterlogging in the city. The route, which runs from Ernakulam Marine Drive through Mulavukad, Thanthonnithuruth, Korankotta, Vaduthala and Chittoor, is a major boat corridor operated by the State Water Transport Department.

According to the project estate, severe silting after the 2018 floods had reduced water-carrying capacity and affected the smooth transit of boats. The work was included in the 2025–26 State Budget with a token provision of ₹60 lakh.

The government order lays down conditions, including identification of a dumping yard for dredged soil, hydrographic surveys before and after dredging, soil testing of excavated material, and verification of rates and site conditions before issuing a technical sanction.