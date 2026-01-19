Kochi: Turning the Congress’ local body poll victory celebration at Marine Drive into a launchpad for the upcoming assembly elections, Rahul Gandhi today launched a scathing ideological attack on the BJP and RSS, accusing them of attempting to impose a “culture of silence” across India.

Addressing over 15,000 Congress workers, including newly elected local body representatives and failed candidates at the Maha Panchayat held at Marine Drive in Kochi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha expressed supreme confidence that the UDF would ride its recent wave of grassroots success to a majority in the 2026 Assembly polls in Kerala.

Gandhi anchored his speech on a conversation he had earlier in the day with the 98-year-old writer and activist, M Leelavathi. He cited her observation that a ‘culture of silence’ is spreading across the nation, silencing dissent to facilitate the concentration of wealth.

“The ideological attack of the BJP and RSS is designed to create a culture of silence. They want India to remain silent, so they can deliver all the wealth of our country to a few limited business houses,” Gandhi said.

He contrasted this with the Congress’s vision of decentralisation, reminding the audience that the 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendments, which empowered Panchayats and Municipalities, were Congress initiatives. “If you look deeply, the BJP stands for centralisation of power, and we stand for decentralisation. They want to plant from above; they do not want to hear the voice of the people,” he said.

However, he asserted that Kerala would remain an impregnable fortress against this agenda. “I can tell you with 100% certainty that nobody can silence the voice of the people of Kerala” he said.

While celebrating the UDF's “superb performance” in the local body polls, Gandhi cautioned the leadership that winning elections is only half the battle. The speech effectively shifted the Congress machinery from celebration mode to campaign mode, setting the stage for a fierce electoral battle in the coming months.

He said unemployment is Kerala’s most pressing issue. “I suffer when I see thousands of young Keralites going abroad because they cannot get employment in this state,” Gandhi said. While acknowledging pride in the global achievements of the Malayali diaspora, he insisted that the UDF must provide a vision where “they can do whatever they do abroad, in Kerala itself.”

He urged the newly elected representatives to remain humble and accessible. “The leadership has to merge with the people,” he said, stressing that the UDF's future governance must address the specific needs of the state's youth.

Gandhi also spoke fondly of his personal connection to the state, calling Kerala’s political culture the “most sophisticated” in the country. He shared a personal anecdote about advising his sister, Priyanka Gandhi, regarding her candidature in Wayanad.

“I told her, ‘Listen, this is not a logical decision, this is an emotional decision’,” Gandhi recounted. He added that Priyanka now tells him every few weeks about something new she has learned from the people of Kerala, mirroring his own experience.

Concluding his address, Gandhi gave clear marching orders to the thousands of grassroots winners gathered at Marine Drive. He framed their role not just as administrators, but as defenders of the Constitution. “Respect this trust, cherish this trust, defend this trust. I am confident that you will stand together and win a majority in the assembly election,” he told the local body representatives.

Rahul Gandhi presents the Priyadarshini Literary Award, instituted by KPCC’s Priyadarshini Publications, to writer M Leelavathi. Photo: Tony Dominic/Manorama

The event was attended by almost all Congress leaders including AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, KPCC President Sunny Joseph, Opposition Leader VD Satheesan, K Sudhakaran, Ramesh Chennithala, Shashi Tharoor, Kodikkunnil Suresh, Benny Behanan, Rajmohan Unnithan, KP Anil Kumar, Hibi Eden, Shafi Parambil, TJ Vinod, Chandy Oommen, Uma Thomas, Shanimol Usman, Uma Thomas, Mathew Kuzhalnadan, Eldhose Kunnappilly etc. AICC General Secretary Sachin Pilot and Karnataka Energy Minister KJ George were also present.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi presented the Priyadarshini Literary Award, instituted by KPCC’s Priyadarshini Publications, to writer M Leelavathi. After landing at the Kochi international airport, Gandhi went directly to Leelavathi’s house in Thrikkakara, accompanied by senior leaders. He interacted with the writer before presenting her with the award at a small function.