Sabarimala temple closed on Tuesday following the conclusion of the Mandala Makaravilaku festival. The temple was closed at 6.45 am after the royal representative of the Pandalam palace, Punartham Thirunal Narayana Varma, held darshan.

The return of the ceremonial procession of sacred ornaments of the deity then began towards the Pandalam Srampickal palace.

The temple was opened for morning rituals at 5 am. Ganapathi homam was conducted at the East mandapam. The sacred ornaments are being transported by a thirty-member team led by Periya Swami Maruthuvana Sivankutty. The team will reach the Pandalam Srampickal palace on January 23.

Temple priest E D Prasad Namboothiri held vibhoothiabhishekam on the Ayyappa idol and adorned it with rudraksha beads and Yoga Dandu. Harivarasanam was chanted, the sanctum sanctorum was closed, and the key was handed over to the representative of the Pandalam palace. The keys were handed over after traditional rituals in the presence of Devaswom Executive Officer O G Biju. Sabarimala administrative officer S Sreenivasan then received the key from the representative of the palace.