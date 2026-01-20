Kalpetta: The bar headed goose, a migratory bird renowned for its ability to fly over the Himalayas, has been sighted in Wayanad. The species was recorded during this year’s Asian Waterbird Census, conducted to assess the health of wetlands and avian diversity in the district.

The bird usually nests on the Tibetan Plateau and migrates to South Asia during winter, crossing the Himalayas and often travelling as far south as the southern tip of India. Capable of flying at extreme altitudes where oxygen levels are low, the bar headed goose is regarded as one of the natural world’s marvels.

The survey, conducted across about nine major wetlands in different parts of the district, documented as many as 1,467 birds belonging to 159 species, including both migratory and resident birds. The census was jointly organised by the Hume Centre for Ecology and Wildlife Biology, Social Forestry Wayanad, the State Biodiversity Board and Wayanad Birders. Waterbird surveys were carried out at wetlands in Panamaram, Valliyoorkavu, Aarattuthara, Karappuzha, Nellarachal, Chekadi, Kolavally and the Banasura Dam, as well as in the Goloor and Ammavayal regions within the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary.

A team of 35 participants, including experienced birdwatchers, environmental activists and students, led the survey. Members of the local birdwatching group ‘Wayanad Kutti Birders’ also played an active role. The survey was inaugurated by Social Forestry Range Forest Officer P Sajeevan.

Apart from the bar headed goose, the survey also recorded several rare species such as the watercock and the greater coucal, along with the greater spotted eagle, which had arrived as part of its migratory journey. The team also identified the black winged stilt, a species rarely sighted in Wayanad and not reported from any other part of Kerala. Survey coordinators R L Ratheesh and Ahmed Sayeed said such scientific exercises help assess how climate change and the shrinking of wetlands are impacting bird diversity.