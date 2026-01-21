Tenders have been invited for the construction of the Peroorkada flyover in Thiruvananthapuram, with the project estimated to cost ₹67.02 crore. The Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala Ltd (RBDCK), appointed by the state government, will oversee the design and construction of the flyover.

According to the tender documents, the project includes junction development works, road markings, installation of solar street lighting, and other ancillary works required for the completion of the flyover in line with approved specifications and drawings.

The proposed flyover will have a total length of 910 metres, including approach roads measuring 98.70 metres on the A1 side and 60.79 metres on the A2 side. The project also involves overlay works on 148 metres of the existing road and a junction overlay stretch of 550 metres. The flyover will feature a carriageway width of 8.90 metres, with 0.50-metre-wide crash barriers on either side, taking the total deck width to 9.90 metres.

The chainage of the project will run from Ch. 0+000 to Ch. 1+1080, with a minimum vertical clearance of 5.5 metres to be maintained at the junction span below the pier. Pile foundations have been proposed, and pier locations will strictly follow the approved alignment drawings.

In addition, the project includes the construction of a 7.5-metre-wide service road, incorporating a 1.5-metre-wide footpath-cum-drain and utility shifting. The drainage system will be linked to the existing network to ensure uninterrupted water flow.

The completion period has been fixed at three months for design approval and enabling works, followed by 21 months for construction.