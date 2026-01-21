Malappuram: The Cyber Crime Wing of the Malappuram Police on Wednesday arrested a youth for allegedly selling pornographic videos, including content involving children, through the messaging platform Telegram.

The accused has been identified as Safwan (20), a native of Chunkathara in Nilambur. According to the police, he used Telegram to circulate pornographic material through various groups and private channels with the intention of making financial gains.

Acting on confidential information received by Malappuram District Police Chief Vishwanath R, the cyber crime team traced and arrested the accused. Two mobile phones found in his possession were seized for further examination. He was produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days. The case has been registered under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Information Technology Act.

Police sources said the accused had earlier been arrested in a drug-related case. Further investigation is underway.

The District Police Chief stated that strict legal action would be taken against those involved in such offences and that cyber surveillance has been intensified to ensure the safety of children and prevent violations of law in the digital space.