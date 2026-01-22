Wayanad: Hundreds of farmers from the landslide-hit villages in Wayanad have approached the Kerala High Court seeking compensation for lands that were declared 'No-Go Zones' following the disaster.

The petitioners said their lands fall within areas where farming and human activity have been restricted based on the recommendations of a technical committee constituted after the landslide. They have sought compensation under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, and relief under the National Rehabilitation Policy, 2007.

After the landslide, the State Disaster Management Authority declared large portions of Meppadi panchayat as disaster-affected. A panel of experts led by earth sciences expert Dr John Mathai later demarcated 'Go Zones' and 'No-Go Zones' along the banks of the Punnappuzha river from Punchirimattam to Chooralmala.

The petitioners told the court that while the state government has launched a township project for homeless individuals and allocated ₹195.55 crore for river rejuvenation and debris clearance in the area, no compensation has been provided to farmers whose lands were taken over or rendered unusable.

They pointed out that affected families have been allotted only seven cents of land each in the rehabilitation township, without compensation for the loss of agricultural land or livelihood.

Advocate Jameela P, one of the petitioners, said her family alone lost properties worth several crores, including residential houses, commercial buildings and agricultural land, after the area was declared a No-Go Zone. Speaking to Onmanorama, she said nearly 30 of her close relatives died in the landslide.

She said the people initially hoped the government would address their losses, but approached the High Court after no concrete steps were taken. More than 200 affected persons are preparing to file similar petitions.

The High Court has begun hearing the case. Meanwhile, the state government is nearing completion of the first phase of the rehabilitation township near Kalpetta, where construction of 344 houses is underway.