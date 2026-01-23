Kochi: Durga Kami (22), a Nepalese woman who underwent a heart transplant at Ernakulam General Hospital, died on Thursday night. The death occurred at 10.05 pm. She had been taken off ECMO support at 2 pm on Wednesday. Although she was able to sit up in bed and eat, her heart and lungs failed around 4 pm. Doctors made sustained efforts for nearly six hours, but were unable to revive her.

The heart transplant surgery was performed on December 22. The heart was donated by Shibu, a native of Chathannoor in Kollam, who was declared brain-dead while undergoing treatment following a road accident. This was the first heart transplant carried out at Ernakulam General Hospital. After the surgery, Durga had shown signs of recovery and responded well to medication, raising hopes among the medical team.

The hospital spent ₹12 lakh on medicines alone. Around ₹1.5 crore was spent by the General Hospital to put in place facilities for performing heart transplant surgery. With this procedure, Ernakulam General Hospital had also earned the distinction of becoming the country’s first district hospital to conduct a heart transplant.

Durga Kami, who was suffering from a severe heart condition, had been waiting for over 10 months for a suitable donor heart. A Malayali who runs an orphanage had brought her to Kerala for treatment. Although an application was initially submitted for the heart transplant, legal hurdles delayed the procedure. The surgery was eventually carried out after securing a favourable order from the High Court.