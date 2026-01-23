The Motor Vehicles Department conducted a surprise inspection on autorickshaws operating at night in Kochi, taking action against 174 drivers for various violations. The inspection was carried out on the special instructions of District Collector G Priyanka following a rise in passenger complaints against autorickshaw drivers.

Six squads led by Ernakulam RTO Biju Isaac conducted inspections at key locations, including MG Road, Vyttila, South and North railway stations, High Court Junction, Kaloor–Kathrikadavu, and Stadium Link Road. A total of 365 autorickshaws were stopped and checked during the drive.

E-challans were issued to 174 drivers found violating traffic and permit rules. Of these, 72 autorickshaws were operating without fare meters. Around 20 autorickshaws from Kottayam, Idukki and Alappuzha districts were seized for operating in Kochi without valid permits.

Officials also found 15 autorickshaws unfit for service, 10 operating without valid tax payments, and 12 running with expired permits. Seven drivers were booked for driving without licences, 15 autorickshaws without number plates and 10 using excessively bright lights were also seized. Police said the seized vehicles had no valid insurance.

During the inspection, drivers were advised to ensure safe and women-friendly services in compliance with the law. RTO Biju Isaac said strict night-time inspections would continue in the coming days.