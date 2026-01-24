Thiruvananthapuram: In a rare turn of events, the BJP city district committee has been fined ₹19.7 lakh by the Thiruvananthapuram corporation, which is ruled by the party itself, for installing flex boards, flags and banners in public spaces without permission during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit. The penalty notice was issued to the BJP city district president after the party failed to comply with directions to remove the unauthorised displays.

The corporation has also filed complaints with the Thampanoor, Cantonment and Museum police over the unauthorised flex boards put up by the BJP. The Cantonment police have registered an FIR in the case.

Boards and banners carrying photographs of the Prime Minister and senior BJP leaders appeared across the city on Wednesday and Thursday, triggering widespread complaints. Several of the installations were found obstructing footpaths and placed on road dividers.

Acting on the complaints, the corporation on Thursday evening directed the BJP city district president to remove the unauthorised displays within two hours. However, apart from removing boards erected across footpaths, there was no substantial action from the party.

The civic body later carried out a detailed assessment of the boards and other installations along the stretch from the airport to Putharikandam. Based on this assessment, a fine notice was issued, the corporation secretary told Onmanorama.

The Kerala High Court on Friday orally expressed displeasure over the continued installation of unauthorised boards and flags in public spaces across the State despite clear judicial directions, observing that the situation was shocking and disturbing. Appearing for the Secretary of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, advocate Subin Chakravarthy submitted that the Corporation would immediately look into the issue and file a detailed response. He informed the Court that action had already been initiated once complaints were received, including issuing notices to persons responsible for unauthorised installations.

However, the Court remarked that mere words are not enough and stressed that compliance must be visible on the ground. It also observed that the growing culture of usurping public spaces by individuals or entities must change.