Kannur: Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday said the alleged misappropriation of funds within the CPM was just "the tip of the iceberg", claiming that large-scale financial irregularities had been taking place in the party for a long time, particularly in the Payyanur area committee.

Speaking to the media, Chennithala alleged that instead of addressing the issue, the CPM had chosen to act against V Kunhikrishnan, who brought the matter to light. "What they have done now is punish the person who exposed it," he said, adding that the episode reflected "massive fraud” and a failure of governance within the party. He further claimed that similar instances had occurred in other parts of the state, citing alleged financial irregularities involving the Brahmagiri Development Society in Wayanad, and demanded that the police register an FIR and conduct a probe.

Chennithala's remarks came after the CPM decided to initiate organisational action against Kannur district committee member V Kunhikrishnan following his public allegation that Payyanur MLA T I Madhusoodanan misappropriated ₹1 crore meant for providing financial assistance to the family of a slain party worker and for election-related expenses. Kunhikrishnan had also accused senior party leaders of shielding the accused. While the CPM has constituted commissions to examine the issue and maintains that action was taken earlier, it has chosen to proceed against Kunhikrishnan, citing indiscipline and leakage of internal party information.

Meanwhile, CPM leader M V Jayarajan denied the allegations, stating that Kunhikrishnan's accusations were factually incorrect. He said the issue had earlier been examined by the party after it was raised internally and that a report had been submitted following a probe. "The report clearly stated that no individual had personally misappropriated party funds and that no money was stolen. There were only lapses in presenting receipts and in obtaining the required permissions," Jayarajan said.