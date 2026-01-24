Kochi: A Tamil Nadu native died while in preventive custody at the Thrikkakara police station early on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Baburaj (50), a native of Avalloor in Dindigul district. According to the first information report (FIR), residents spotted Baburaj behind a church at Chembumukku in Vazhakkala under suspicious circumstances and alerted the police control room around 10.38 pm.

Police reached the spot and questioned him. As he was unable to provide details beyond his name and native place, he was taken into preventive custody. He was later taken for a medical examination and a case was registered under Section 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which allows arrest without a warrant to prevent the commission of cognisable offences.

At around 2.50 am, Baburaj reportedly showed symptoms of epilepsy and was immediately shifted to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead at around 3.11 am. A case has been registered under section 194 (unnatural death) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhit, and an investigation is underway.