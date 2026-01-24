Key events in Kerala today: Launch of the Rail Mithra mobile application, screenplay writing workshop on Jan 24
The play ‘MT Malayalathinte Randaksharam’ by Aluva Kazhcha Theatre Group in association with the Kerala Fine Arts Society will be held in Kochi.
Foundation stone laying for the new administrative building of Vanchiyoor Chemical Examination Laboratory compound in Thiruvananthapuram; Creative Canvas painting exhibition in Kollam; Malayala Manorama Voyager Tour and Travel Expo in Kochi and so on are some of the events in Kerala on January 24, 2026.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Vizhinjam International Seaport: Inauguration of construction works for the second phase of development. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Minister VN Vasavan, 4.00 pm
- Vanchiyoor Chemical Examination Laboratory compound: Foundation stone laying for the new administrative building. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Minister V Sivankutty, 11.00 am
- Police Training College, Mind Auditorium: Launch of the Rail Mithra mobile application. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Minister V Sivankutty, 11.00 am
- Kerala Law Academy: Alumni meet organised by the AISF Law Academy Law College unit, 10.00 am
- Pulimoodu Kesari Hall: Eye examination camp
- Hotel Cordial Sopanam, Aristo Junction: Southern Film Institute 40th anniversary celebrations, Ghazal evening, 5.00 pm
- LBS Institute of Technology, Poojappura: Reception for the Mayor and Deputy Mayor organised by the Confederation of Residents Associations, 11.00 am
- Statue Capital Tower: Sukumar Azhikode memorial programme organised by Shreshta Sahitya Vedi, 5.00 pm
- Press Club: Dr AP Majeed Khan memorial programme organised by Prem Nazir Suhruth Samithi, 4.00 pm
Kollam
- Public Library Sopanam Auditorium: Inauguration of the annual celebrations of Polayathodu Rosedale Primary School by Mayor AK Hafeez, 1.00 pm
- Kilikollur Thekkadath Bhagavathi Temple: Thaipooyam festival. Mahamrityunjaya homam and Shiva Panchakshari deepam, 8.30 am; kalasha poojas, 10.00 am
- TKM College of Arts and Science: Alumni family meet, 4.30 pm
- Asramam 8 Point Art Cafe: Creative Canvas painting exhibition, 11.00 am
Kochi
- Bolgatty Palace: AquaMeet 2026. Ministers Saji Cherian and P Rajeev, 9.30 am
- Ernakulam Marine Drive Ground: Kerala Steel Tech Expo 2026 organised by the Kerala Steel Traders Association. Inauguration by Minister P Rajeev, 10.30 am
- Chavara Cultural Centre: Screenplay writing workshop by the Cochin Film Society, 10.00 am
- Taj Vivanta, Marine Drive: Chembaka National Conference 2026. Hibi Eden MP, 9.00 am
- Lulu Mall Atrium, Edappally: Malayala Manorama Voyager Tour and Travel Expo, 11.00 am
- Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kaloor: Vanitha Utsav mega shopping fair, 11.00 am
- Kerala Fine Arts Society Hall: Play ‘MT Malayalathinte Randaksharam’ by Aluva Kazhcha Theatre Group in association with the Kerala Fine Arts Society, 7.00 pm
- Ernakulam Adhyapaka Bhavan: State conference of the Kerala Resource Teachers Association, 4.00 pm
- Manappattiparambu, Kaloor: Great Bombay Circus, 1.00 pm, 3.00 pm and 7.00 pm
- Changampuzha Park Cultural Centre, Edappally: Bhavadrumam, 3.00 pm; Kathakali ‘Narakasura Vadham’, 6.00 pm
- St John Nepomucyan Church, Konthuruthy: Feast of St Sebastian. Mass, procession and blessing, 5.30 pm
- Kottankavu Bhagavathi Temple, Chalikavattom: Makarabharani festival. Narayaneeyam recitation, 8.00 am; breakfast, 9.00 am; prasada oottu, 12.30 pm; offering appam to Ganapathi, 6.15 pm; kaikottikali, 6.45 pm; bhajans, 7.45 pm; ganasandhya, 9.00 pm
Kozhikode
- Kuruvattur Vettupurakkal Bhagavathi Temple: Thira festival, 8.00 am; annadanam, 12.00 pm
- Khadi Gramodyog Emporium, Mittayitheruvu: Republic special Khadi rebate sale, 10.00 am
- EMS Stadium, Thalakkulathur: All-India dog show organised jointly by the Dachshund Club of India, Doberman Pinscher Club of India and Millennium Boxer Club, 10.00 am
- Atma Art Gallery, Gujarati Street: ‘Dear Vincent’ exhibition organised by Atma Art Gallery and Atma Global Art Movement, 10.30 am
- Kunduparamba Union Vayanashala: VP Sreedharan Master memorial painting competition, 10.30 am
- Railway Station: Free wheelchair distribution organised by Lions International District 318 E. Inauguration by District Governor Ravi Gupta, 10.30 am
- Kozhikode Beach: Kerala Literature Festival, 11.00 am
- Nalanda: State conference of the Kerala Private Pharmacists Association, health seminar and inauguration of ‘Medicines and Public Health’ by Kerala State Pharmacy Council president OC Naveenchand, 2.00 pm
- Hotel Woodies, Kallai Road: Reception hosted in honour of Mayor O Sadasivan. Inauguration by MLA Ahmed Devarkovil, 4.15 pm
- Kothi Mini Stadium, Nainam Valappu: Fives football tournament organised by Tristar Kothi, 4.30 pm
- Durgadevi Temple, Gandhi Road: Festival. Lecture by Kizhakkepattu Vinod Kumar Sharma, 5.00 pm; Deeparadhana, 6.15 pm; Kathak dance, 7.00 pm
- Nithyasahaya Matha Church, Chevayur: Parish feast. Solemn feast Mass and homily by Assistant Vicar Fr Ajith Joseph Veliyath, 5.00 pm
- Kiratheswara Bhagavathi Temple, Ponnamparambath, Karaparamba: Re-consecration and renovation kalasam, Acharya varanam, 5.00 pm
- Town Hall: Reception for public representatives who are Kala League activists. Inauguration by Muslim League state vice-president Umar Pandikasala, 4.00 pm