Kodungallur: Once a thriving haven for birds and fish, the mangrove forests across the Kodungallur constituency are now under serious threat, with large-scale cutting and destruction taking a heavy toll on these fragile ecosystems.

Many of the mangrove patches lie along the border of Kodungallur Municipality and Puthenchira Panchayat, with the Pulloot, Kozhikulangara and Thachappilly areas being particularly rich in vegetation.

Of late, the mangrove forest near Thachappilly Bridge has been cleared on a large scale. While mangroves along the roadside have been deliberately left intact, the interior sections are being systematically destroyed. In some areas, earth-moving equipment is being used to uproot the plants, with even large mangrove trees being felled and removed as fuelwood.

The destruction continues unchecked, even as a government scheme aimed at acquiring mangrove land through compensation has long remained stalled midway.

Over the years, these mangroves have evolved into a vital habitat for migratory birds and also serve as key breeding grounds for several fish species. Although accurate data on mangrove vegetation had earlier been maintained by the Revenue Department, it is alleged that the department has now become ineffective in addressing the issue.

Conservation projects go nowhere

Meanwhile, projects envisaged for the protection of mangrove forests have made little progress. A proposal to acquire 200 acres of mangrove forests in the Thrissur and Kollam districts under the Kerala Forest (Vesting and Management of Ecologically Fragile Lands) Act, 2003, remains only partially implemented. The move was intended to take over mangrove land, including mangrove forests located on private property.

In the first phase, the project proposed studies in Thrissur district to identify mangrove areas requiring acquisition. As part of this exercise, an expert team visited the border areas of the Kodungallur and Mukundapuram taluks seven years ago and prepared a detailed report.

The committee, which included scientists from the Kerala Forest Research Institute, recommended the acquisition of mangroves in three key areas of the district. The most significant among them was a 74-acre stretch near Thachappilly, along the banks of the Karappadanna river. The expert panel advised the Legislative Assembly Committee that this land, currently under both government and private ownership, should be immediately converted into forest land.

Apart from the Thachappilly Bridge area, mangrove patches were also identified for protection near Pulloot Gurushree Public School and in Chetuva. Land behind Gurushree School, under the ownership of KKTM Government College, as well as adjoining privately owned areas, is also densely covered with mangroves.