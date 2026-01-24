Kochi: In a defiant press conference that sought to quell growing political speculation and reports of internal rebellion, Twenty20 president Sabu M Jacob on Saturday firmly defended his party’s entry into the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Addressing the media in Kochi, the industrialist-turned-politician, though he continues to insist that he is not a politician, categorically rejected the narrative that the move was a “political surrender” or a calculated attempt to trade the Jacobite Syrian Christian vote bank for central protection for his business.

“I will never sacrifice my values or ideologies for political gain. This is an alliance for development, not a merger. We are an important ally of NDA after BJP in the state. I will never surrender my individuality before anyone,” Jacob said.

Twenty20’s NDA entry marks a seismic shift in Kerala’s political landscape, ending the Twenty20’s decade-long stance of maintaining equal distance from the state’s three major fronts. Jacob framed the decision as a pragmatic evolution rather than an ideological compromise, citing the “Twenty20 Model” of development as the primary driver that attracted the NDA to make them an ally.

“We realised that functioning as an isolated island is no longer viable if we want to expand our vision of a ‘Developed Kerala’ beyond Kizhakkambalam,” he said. He argued that aligning with the NDA was the only strategic path to leverage central schemes and industrial support, accusing both the LDF and UDF of “misgovernance and corruption” that has stagnated the state's economy.

Looking ahead to the 2026 Assembly Elections, Jacob positioned the Twenty20-NDA alliance as the only credible “Third Front” capable of breaking the binary politics of Kerala. He hinted that the alliance would field strong candidates to challenge sitting MLAs in key constituencies like Kunnathunad and Perumbavoor. However, he refused to comment on how many seats will be given to Twenty20.

“We did not have any conditions. Talks about how to go about the elections will be discussed later, only within the alliance,” he said.

Jacob also cited an existential threat as a catalyst for the move to join the NDA. He alleged that during the 2025 local body elections, an “unholy nexus” of 25 diverse political outfits, including the CPM, Congress, SDPI, and PDP, had ganged up solely to destroy his party.

“How long we will stand alone was often a discussion in the party but after the local body polls, we had to seriously think about it in our meeting. We desperately needed allies to push back against this nexus that is hell-bent on destroying us. The NDA is the only partner that respects our development agenda”, he said.

Jacob also countered the theory that his move was engineered to help the BJP capture the influential Jacobite Syrian Christian vote bank, a community to which he belongs.

“We have never mixed religion with politics in the past, and we will not do so in the future,” he said, dismissing the allegations as propaganda by rival fronts. He turned the tables on the mainstream parties, accusing them of being the “true communal forces” that exploit religious divisions for votes.

However, addressing skepticism within the Christian community regarding the BJP, Jacob positioned Twenty20 as a potential bridge. “We can find lasting solutions to the concerns of minorities in Kerala through our influence within the alliance,” he said.

Jacob also said the party will conduct meetings at various levels to convince the voters about their NDA entry and why they changed the decade-long stance of political isolation.

Denying the ‘mass exodus’

Jacob also addressed the swirling rumors of a “mass exodus” of party members and local leaders in protest against the NDA alliance. He termed these reports “propaganda” manufactured by the LDF and UDF to demoralise his cadres.

He claimed there was no split in the party and 80% of the leadership supported joining the NDA, while the remainder favoured the UDF, during consultations with the State and District committees prior to the announcement. “Every decision was taken after a proper meeting. I did not take the decision solely overnight. A few wanted to join the UDF, but not a single person supported the LDF,” he said.

While acknowledging that a few individuals had resigned, he described it as a natural process in any major transition. “We don't blame them; it is their right to leave if they disagree. The door is open” he said, maintaining that the party's core structure remains 90% intact.