'Rishi Sangamam' - A play depicting the historic meeting of Sree Narayana Guru and Gandhiji, presented by teachers of Thevakkal Vidyodaya School and the Kerala Fine Arts Society will be held at Ernakulam Kerala Fine Arts Society Hall.

'Rishi Sangamam' - A play depicting the historic meeting of Sree Narayana Guru and Gandhiji, presented by teachers of Thevakkal Vidyodaya School and the Kerala Fine Arts Society will be held at Ernakulam Kerala Fine Arts Society Hall.

'Rishi Sangamam' - A play depicting the historic meeting of Sree Narayana Guru and Gandhiji, presented by teachers of Thevakkal Vidyodaya School and the Kerala Fine Arts Society will be held at Ernakulam Kerala Fine Arts Society Hall.