Key events in Kerala today: Painting exhibitions, arts competitions, shopping fair on Jan 25
Thiruvananthapuram
- Kilimanoor Raja Ravi Varma Memorial Cultural Centre: Victory College Anniversary, Art Competitions – 8:30, Educational Award Distribution – 2:00, Ganamela (music concert) – 2:30.
- Palode Pappanancode Residents' Association: Reception for public representatives. Inauguration by Library Council Secretary V.K. Madhu – 2:00.
Kollam
- Cantonment Ground: Sports Award Night organised by the District Athletics Association – 5:00.
- Ashramam 8 Point Art Cafe: 'Life an Insight' painting exhibition – 11:00.
Kottayam
- Kottayam YMCA: Conclusion of All India Masters Table Tennis – 9:30.
- Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery at DC Kizhakkemuri Idam: 'Care and Canvas' Exhibition – 10:00.
- Panachikkad V.N.S Hall: K.C. Shadananan Nair's 160th birth anniversary conference. Inauguration by K. Francis George MP – 2:00.
- Special Pandal on the premises of Horeb Church, Puthuppally: Conclusion of Horeb Convention. Holy Qurbana by Joseph Mar Barnabas Suffragan Metropolitan – 9:00.
- Manganam Gethsemane Church: Sunday Worship. Word message by Dr. Aby Peter, Pastor Geo Philip – 10:30.
Kochi
- Edappally Lulu Mall Atrium: Malayala Manorama Voyager Tour and Travel Expo – 11:00.
- Kaloor Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium: Vanitha Utsav Mega Shopping Fair – 11:00.
- Ernakulam Chavara Cultural Centre: Screenplay writing workshop by Cochin Film Society – 10:00.
- TDM Hall: Ernakulam Karayogam Sahithi Yogam (Literary Meeting) – 11:00.
- Ernakulam Marine Drive Ground: Kerala Steel Tech Expo organised by Kerala Steel Traders' Association – 11:00.
- Kadavanthra NSS Karayogam Hall: Formation of reception committee for the Kadavanthra Hindu Ekatha Sammelanam (Hindu Unity Conference) – 5:00.
- Ernakulam Kerala Fine Arts Society Hall: 'Rishi Sangamam' - A play depicting the historic meeting of Sree Narayana Guru and Gandhiji, presented by teachers of Thevakkal Vidyodaya School and the Kerala Fine Arts Society – 6:00.
- Kadavanthra Soyuz Library: Gadgil Commemoration – 5:00.
- Anjumana MS Sangham Hall: Kyudokal Karate Class. Inauguration by Uma Thomas MLA – 5:00.
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Dance – 6:00.
- Ernakulam Adhyapakabhavan: Kerala Resource Teachers' Association (KRTA) State Conference, Delegate Conference – 8:30.
Kozhikode
- Feroke Marina Convention Centre: ISM National Delegate Meet Youth Icon. Inauguration by KNM State President T.P. Abdullakoya Madani – 8:30.
- West Hill Polytechnic Auditorium: Veterans ECHS and CSD Welfare Forum family fair – 9:30.
- Aspen Courtyard: Ufuq – Science and Technology Fest organised by SIO – 10:00.
- SM Street (Mithai Theruvu) Khadi Gramodyog Emporium: Republic Special Khadi Rebate Sale – 10:00.
- Thalakkulathur EMS Stadium: All India Dog Show by Dachshund Club of India, Doberman Pinscher Club of India, and Millennium Boxer Club – 10:00.
- Thondayad TC One Convention Centre: Free medical camp for paralysis (stroke) led by Ayurgreen – 10:30.
- Gujarati Street Aathma Art Gallery: 'Dear Vincent' exhibition by Aathma Art Gallery and Aathma Global Art Movement – 10:30.
- Kozhikode Beach: Kerala Literature Festival – 11:00.
- Vengeri Market CABCO Auditorium: Release of 'Mazhapathakal', a collection of short stories by Shibudas Vengeri, by Mayor O. Sadasivan – 2:30.
- Nainamvalappu Kothi Mini Stadium: Fives Football Tournament organised by Tristar Kothi – 4:30.
- Malaparamba BSNL Hall: Karnataka Sangeetha Academy anniversary celebration. Inauguration by Satrughnan – 5:00.
- Town Hall: 'Aaj Ki Raat' musical night led by Symphony Music Calicut – 5:00.
- Gouri Gayathri, near Kottooli Soccer City: Kottooli Yuvashakti Balajanasakhyam Republic Day celebration – 5:30.
- Chalappuram Kesari Bhavan: Music concert by Pranavom Sankaran Namboothiri, led by Thali Sadhakam – 6:00.