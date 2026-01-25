Malappuram: Police suspect that the death of an eight-month-old boy at Pallikkunnu near Wandoor on Saturday was a case of murder. Following the interrogation of the child’s mother and relatives, police have launched a detailed investigation into the incident.

The child, identified as Ahammed, was brought to a private hospital in Wandoor on Saturday evening, where doctors declared him brought dead. Hospital authorities subsequently informed the police, leading to the initiation of an investigation.

According to police, preliminary findings suggest that the child may have died due to asphyxiation. However, the exact cause of death can be confirmed only after the postmortem examination.

Police completed the inquest proceedings on Sunday morning, and postmortem procedures are expected to be completed soon.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that this is not a natural death. The exact cause will be revealed only after receiving the postmortem report. We will also hold discussions with the doctors who conducted the postmortem to ascertain the reason for death,” police said.

It is learned that the boy was staying with his mother at her parental home at the time of the incident. The father, a native of Manjeri, was not present at home then. The boy was the fourth child of the 28-year-old woman, who is currently undergoing treatment for mental illness.