CPM state secretary M V Govindan on Sunday said the party has consistently supported the probe into the Sabarimala gold theft case and maintained that action should be taken against all accused, without exception. His remarks come amid allegations by Congress leaders that the state government is attempting to paralyse the investigation by influencing the High Court-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT).

"We have fully supported the investigation from the beginning. Our stance has remained unchanged ever since the demand for an SIT was raised," Govindan said. Referring to developments dating back to 2017, Govindan said a flagpole at the temple was falsely claimed to be termite-infested and replaced, following which the vachivanchi was allegedly handed over illegally to the tantri. He said the object was later seized from the tantri's residence. It was based on these developments that the court ordered a probe covering the past 20 years, he added.

Govindan dismissed Opposition Leader V D Satheesan's allegation that the investigation was proceeding improperly and pointed out that the prime accused had met Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, a matter he said the Opposition had failed to explain. "The probe is not yet complete. The Kerala High Court is monitoring the SIT. There is no point in blaming the state government at this stage," he said. He added that while Congress members, including MPs, raised slogans in Parliament saying "Pottiye kettiye", it was now clear who had enabled Unnikrishnan Potty. "Let the investigation proceed fully. We will extend complete support," he said.

Satheesan on Saturday alleged serious lapses in the investigation. He accused the SIT of failing to conduct the probe properly and file the charge-sheet on time. He also claimed that the state government was exerting severe pressure on the probe team.