Mavelikkara: A school teacher travelling on a KSRTC bus, along with the bus crew, saved the life of a fellow passenger who suffered a medical emergency during the journey.

Vishnu Anilkumar (32), of Vishnu Bhavanam, Kurichy, Changanassery, collapsed after experiencing sudden discomfort while travelling on a bus from Thiruvalla to Kayamkulam.

Mini Thomas, a teacher at Bishop Moore Higher Secondary School, noticed the bus conductor P Prasanth, attempting to help Vishnu regain consciousness. Realising the seriousness of the situation, she examined him and immediately administered CPR. Meanwhile, the bus driver, R Vishnu, rushed the bus to the district hospital within minutes, with fellow passengers extending full cooperation.

The passengers resumed their journey only after doctors confirmed that Vishnu’s condition had stabilised. Vishnu had fallen ill while on his way to work at Vallikunnam Puthenchantha.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I boarded the bus from Mannar Korattiyambalam Junction. As the bus slowed down near Vallakkal Junction in Mavelikkara for me to get down, I noticed the conductor standing in panic beside an unconscious Vishnu. I immediately understood the gravity of the situation and administered CPR. At that moment, I saw my own son in Vishnu,” said Mini Thomas.

Vishnu Anilkumar said he had no clear memory of what exactly happened. “I remember reaching Chennithala. The next thing I recall is waking up in the hospital. There was bleeding from my nose and mouth. The timely intervention of a teacher whom I had never met before brought me back to life. With the support of the KSRTC staff and fellow passengers, I was taken to the hospital. I will be going to Kottayam Medical College Hospital today for further tests. My rebirth is proof that humanity is still alive among us,” he said.