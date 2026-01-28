Nationalist Congress Party member and Kerala's Forests and Wildlife Protection Minister, A K Saseendran, expressed his sorrow at the death of NCP chief and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a press conference on Wednesday.

Talking about the condolences and grief expressed over Pawar's death, Saseendran shared how his personal relationship with Pawar prompted a different reaction in him. "To me, it is like the pain caused by the death of a brother," he said.

He said that although he did not always agree with Pawar's ideological stance, they had always tried to maintain their personal relationship.

Speaking on behalf of the NCP's Kerala wing, Saseendran also offered his support to Pawar's grieving family during this difficult time and said he is praying that they will soon be able to return to normal life and accept reality.

He also said that Pawar's death would significantly alter Maharashtrian politics.

Pawar and five others were killed in a plane crash during an emergency landing at Baramati airport on Wednesday. The incident occurred as the aircraft was attempting to land in the Baramati area of Pune district. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation confirmed that there were no survivors.

The crash took place amid the ongoing elections to Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis. Ajit Pawar was travelling from Mumbai to Baramati to attend a public meeting. The exact cause of the crash is yet to be officially confirmed by the authorities.