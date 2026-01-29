Thiruvananthapuram: Left observer and political commentator B N Haskar on Thursday announced his decision to join the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), ending his long-standing association with CPM.

Speaking to Manorama News, Haskar said the CPM had moved into what he described as its “biggest deviation”. “The party has fallen into a pit of deterioration. A new class has emerged that stands above both the party and the government and exercises control over them,” he said.

Haskar said he could neither accept the recent developments within the party nor find the leadership willing to explain or justify them. “In such a situation, I have decided to leave the party,” he added.

He also commented on the current political landscape, saying that at the national level, Rahul Gandhi and the Congress were occupying the political space where the Left should have been active. “In Kerala, that role is being played by V D Satheesan,” Haskar said.

The RSP had split from the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and joined the United Democratic Front (UDF) in 2014.