Kerala Budget 2026 highlights: Pay revision, DA/DR dues, ₹14,500 for welfare pensions and more
The budget places equal emphasis on employee benefits, transport infrastructure, care economy and job creation.
The Kerala Budget presented by Finance Minister KN Balagopal outlines a wide-ranging policy roadmap that balances fiscal consolidation with strong social welfare and infrastructure spending. From announcing the 12th Pay Revision Commission and a shift to an assured pension scheme, to allocating ₹5,217 crore for MC Road development and ₹14,500 crore for welfare pensions, the budget places equal emphasis on employee benefits, transport infrastructure, care economy and job creation.
Salaries, wages & employee benefits
- Anganwadi workers’ monthly wages increased by ₹1,000
- Anganwadi helpers’ monthly wages increased by ₹500
- ASHA workers’ monthly wages increased by ₹1,000
- Pre-primary teachers’ monthly wages increased by ₹1,000
- School kitchen workers’ daily wages increased by ₹25
- Literacy motivators’ monthly wages increased by ₹1,000
- Contract and daily wage employees to get 5% hike in daily wages
- Journalists’ pension increased by ₹1,500 per month
- Librarians’ monthly allowance increased by ₹1,000
Pensions & social security
- Welfare and social security pensions enhanced to ₹2,000 per month
- ₹14,500 crore earmarked for welfare pensions
- Cancer, leprosy, AIDS and TB patients’ monthly pension increased by ₹1,000
Pay revision, DA/DR & service conditions
- Five-year wage revision principle reaffirmed
- 12th Pay Revision Commission announced; report within three months
- All pending DA and DR arrears for employees and pensioners to be fully paid
- One DA instalment with February salary
- Remaining DA/DR instalments with March salary
- DA/DR arrears to be cleared in phases; first instalment in the budget year
- Government employees’ House Building Advance scheme to be restored
Pension reforms
- Assured Pension Scheme to replace contributory pension scheme from April 1
- Assured pension capped at 50% of basic pay
- Dearness relief to be allowed under assured pension
- Option to switch from NPS to assured pension
Health & social welfare
- Life Saver Scheme for road accident victims: cashless treatment for first five days
- ₹30 crore for SMA drug provision under KARE rare disease scheme
- MENOPAUSE clinics in district hospitals: ₹3 crore
- New health insurance scheme for families outside Karunya scheme limits: ₹50 crore
- Accident life insurance scheme for students (Classes 1–12): ₹15 crore
Care economy & elderly welfare
- Government subsidy for setting up retirement homes: ₹30 crore
- On-call volunteer services for elderly living alone: ₹10 crore
Women, children & family welfare
- Chief Minister’s Women Safety Scheme: ₹3,720 crore
- Kudumbashree marketing and distribution network: ₹22.27 crore
Local self-government & decentralisation
- General-purpose fund for local bodies: ₹3,237 crore
- Maintenance fund: ₹4,316 crore
- Plan fund: ₹10,189 crore
- Honorarium hike for panchayat members and councillors
- Welfare fund for former local body representatives
Transport & infrastructure
- Thiruvananthapuram–Angamaly MC Road development via KIIFB: ₹5,217 crore
- Bypasses at Kilimanoor, Nilamel, Chadayamangalam, Ayoor, Pandalam and Chengannur
- Thiruvananthapuram–Kasaragod RRTS preliminary works: ₹100 crore
- Kattappana–Theni tunnel road feasibility study: ₹10 crore
Urban development & governance
- Finance Tower to be set up in Kochi
- Sales tax check posts to be upgraded with advanced GST surveillance systems
Agriculture & allied sectors:Allocation for agriculture and allied sectors: ₹2,071.95 crore
Education & skill development
- Special enrichment programme for quality education in tribal areas: ₹60 crore
- Global school for skill development and training: ₹10 crore
Employment & livelihoods
- Work Near Home programme expansion: ₹150 crore
- Chief Minister’s Connect to Work Scholarship Scheme: ₹400 crore
- Additional ₹1,000 crore for employment guarantee scheme
- Gig hub with modern facilities for gig workers: ₹20 crore
Industry, technology & startups
- Kochi Infopark Cyber Valley (AI and advanced tech) via PPP: ₹30 crore
- Critical Minerals Mission: ₹100 crore
- Defence corridor: ₹50 crore
Ports, minerals & investment corridors
- Rare earth corridor linking Vizhinjam port with Chavara and Kochi
- Expected investments: ₹42,000 crore
- Employment generation target: ₹50,000 crore
Energy, environment & transport transition
- ₹40,000 one-time scrappage bonus for replacing old petrol and diesel autorickshaws with electric autos
- 2% interest subsidy on loans for electric autorickshaws
- Solar-based charging units at auto stands: ₹20 crore
Tributes, culture & research
- VS Centre in Thiruvananthapuram: ₹20 crore
- Sheikh Zainudheen Makhdoom II Historical Research Centre, Ponnani: ₹3 crore
- Ayyankali Study Centre: ₹1.5 crore
- Kavarikulam Kandan Kumaran Study Centre: ₹1.5 crore
- Mar Ivanios Museum: ₹1.5 crore
- Kerala Kalamandalam permanent venues: ₹10 crore
- Centre for Development Studies upgrade: ₹10 crore
- Revenue administration & citizen services
- Taxpayer awards and recognition: ₹5 crore
- Nativity card scheme for all Kerala residents: ₹20 crore
Macro economy & fiscal position
- Expected revenue receipts: ₹1.82 lakh crore
- Total expenditure: ₹2.4 lakh crore
- Effective capital expenditure: ₹30,961.48 crore
- Revenue deficit: ₹34,587 crore (2.12% of GSDP)
- Fiscal deficit: ₹55,420 crore (3.4% of GSDP)
- Increase in revenue receipts expected: ₹45,889.49 crore
- Own tax revenue increase target: ₹10,271.51 crore
- Non-tax revenue increase target: ₹1,595.05 crore