Thiruvananthapuram: The Excise Department on Thursday suspended three officers for allegedly consuming liquor at a bar in Kovalam while in uniform, a move that authorities said amounted to a serious breach of service rules.

The suspended officials are Excise Inspector V G Sunil Kumar and civil excise officers Asha R S and Anjana G Nair. The action followed a vigilance inquiry that found the officers had participated in a liquor party hosted by the licensee of a bar hotel. The suspension order was issued by Excise Commissioner (Administration) J Kishore Kumar.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Excise Vigilance report, the incident took place at Hotel Diamond Palace in Kovalam when Sunil Kumar was serving as the Thiruvananthapuram Excise Range Inspector. The report stated that he visited the bar in uniform, along with two female officers, and accepted hospitality, including wine and other alcoholic beverages.

After reviewing the findings, the department concluded that the officers had committed serious misconduct, including violations of rules, dereliction of duty, abuse of official position, and breach of discipline, thereby bringing disrepute on the department.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Excise Commissioner ordered their suspension with immediate effect pending disciplinary proceedings. During the suspension period, the officers will be entitled to subsistence allowance as per the rules.