Perumbetty: A worker was left dangling upside down on a coconut palm after his climbing device malfunctioned, before being rescued by the Fire and Rescue Services. The incident happened around 11 am on Thursday, when Kuttan (60), a resident of Chuzhana Nagar, was climbing a coconut palm in the compound of Mary Baby of Vellikkara Madappattuthadam near Ezhumattoor, to pluck coconuts.

The iron cables of his climbing device slipped on the curved palm, which stands about 60 feet tall, leaving Kuttan suspended upside down approximately 21 feet above the ground. He remained trapped in this precarious position for nearly half an hour. A major accident was averted as onlookers climbed the tree using a ladder and secured him with a cloth to prevent a fall.

Alerted by the onlookers, the Fire and Rescue Services arrived on the scene and safely brought Kuttan down within ten minutes using ropes and a rescue net.

With no ambulance immediately available, he was rushed to Ranni Taluk Hospital in the vehicle of panchayat member Anil Kumar for treatment. The rescue operation was led by Ranni Fire Station officer S Shajahan, with team members B Nizam, V R Abhilash, P R Ratheesh, N V Vipin Kumar and K M Arshad participating in the mission.