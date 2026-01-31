Bengaluru: Manorama Online shines again, winning three awards at the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI). The Manorama Online App won the Silver award for Best Regional Language App, while the Chuttuvattom Awards won the Bronze award for Best Branded Content, and the 'Dalmia Onam Activation' digital game contest secured the Bronze for Best Festive Marketing Campaign.

The Manorama Online App offers a complete multimedia experience, including news, features, premium content, videos, and podcasts. The award recognises the app's thorough coverage of the latest events, updates, and analyses on politics, sports, cinema, music, lifestyle, and technology, in addition to delivering breaking news.

The Chuttuvattom Awards, which won the Bronze award, is an initiative by Manorama Online to find, honour, and showcase the best residence associations in Kerala to the public. An expert committee selects the winners by evaluating the associations' activities across various fields.

'Dalmia Onam Activation' was a digital quiz contest conducted by Manorama Online in association with Dalmia Cements during Onam. The engaging competition, which tested the participants' general knowledge, was very well received. The contest, which presented a unique branding concept, was awarded the Bronze for Best Festive Marketing Campaign.