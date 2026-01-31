Irinjalakkuda: Sub Inspector K N Satyanarayanan, a veteran of 30 years in the police force, marked his service milestone in a truly unique way by running 30 kilometres.

Kizhakkoottu K N Satyanarayanan, 56, a native of Vezhekkattukara in Muriyad, is attached to Kollangodu police station.With retirement just months away, he chose to mark the milestone the way he loves best; through running.

The run was organised recently, starting in front of the Kollangodu police station at 4:35 AM. He reached Erimayur via Pallashana and Kunissery before returning to the station. Satyanarayanan was accompanied by civil police officer S Saran, Palakkad district court employee M Krishnaprasad, and football coach Ratheesh Puthanveedu.

He began his service at the Muttikulangara camp in Palakkad on January 29, 1996 and will retire in May. A regular participant in the 5000m race at police sports meets, Satyanarayanan has been training consistently for the past 15 years. Until now, the longest distance he had run was 15km. He had also taken part in a mini marathon while serving at the Walayar police station.

“Running daily and maintaining disciplined routines helped me achieve the dream of a 30km run. I chose my favourite workout to spread awareness about the importance of exercise,” Satyanarayanan said.

He was promoted and posted as Principal Sub Inspector at Kollangodu police station last May, after serving as Intelligence SI with the Thrissur Rural Police. His wife Mini, an employee at a private financial institution and children Archana and Ananthu have been fully supportive of his running pursuits.