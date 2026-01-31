The 'Summit of the Future 2026' organised by the Jain Deemed-to-be University in Kochi featured engaging sessions by prominent personalities from diverse sectors. At the fireside chat titled "Power of Dialogue, Communication, Culture and Connection," moderated by Prof. Venu Rajamony, Suhasini Maniratnam spoke about growing up in a small town where women were often marginalised. “Seeing that inequality made me want dignity, not dominance,” she said.

Her message to young women drew loud applause. “Do not lose your courage. Fight for your role. Sit across from power and speak up,” she urged. “I wish I had done more of that when I was younger.” Beyond cinema, Suhasini spoke about social responsibility, civic engagement and the importance of families talking without screens. “The future often begins at the dining table,” she said.

Prof. Venu Rajamony, Suhasini Maniratnam and Dr Tom Joseph, Director – New Initiatives at Jain (Deemed-to-be University) at the Summit of the Future 2026 held at Kochi. Photo: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

Playgrounds shape success

Former Indian cricketer Tinu Yohannan said that success in life is shaped not only by classroom learning, but also by experiences gained on playgrounds, which help mould character, discipline and a sense of purpose. He was speaking on the topic ‘From Playground to Purpose’.

Yohannan described playgrounds as more than spaces for recreation, calling them training grounds that prepare individuals to face life’s challenges. He said his journey in sports was driven by passion and an early realisation that athletics were integral to who he was.

Former Indian cricketer Tinu Yohannan speaking on the topic ‘From Playground to Purpose’ at the Summit of the Future 2026 held at Kochi. Photo: Special Arrangement

Reflecting on the highs and lows of his career, Yohannan spoke about the professional setback he faced in 2007, which led to mental stress and affected his physical fitness. However, he said the mental resilience, fighting spirit and discipline he had developed on the field enabled him to overcome the setback and return to professional cricket in 2009 with the Royal Challengers Bangalore team.

True governance

P Vijayan, IPS, in his address to youngsters, underlined the responsibility of the younger generation in shaping the future of society. Describing them as the millennial generation, he noted that today’s youth are fortunate to have easy access to information, but stressed that there is no time to waste in a highly competitive world. He emphasised the need for emotional competency, stating that while failures are part of life, the way individuals respond to setbacks defines their character. He cautioned that excessive dependence on mobile phones and digital devices is adversely affecting emotional strength among youngsters.

P Vijayan, IPS speaking at the Summit of the Future 2026 held at Kochi. Photo: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

He stated that governance essentially means safety. Safety, he explained, is not merely the absence of crime, but the presence of trust and the absence of fear, which together ensure true human freedom. Highlighting road safety, he observed that despite strong laws, lives are lost due to non-compliance with traffic rules, stressing that safety must become a cultural mindset, rooted in discipline, patience, and obedience.

Happiness Has No Scorecard

Actor Ramesh Pisharody offered a refreshingly simple idea of happiness at the summit — real joy lies in being able to sit peacefully with oneself.

Speaking at the YOLO session, Pisharody pointed out how the digital age has quietly redefined happiness as something to be counted. “People today measure happiness through social media views and likes. But just like jealousy, happiness has no measuring scale,” he said, adding, “If we are normal, we are happy.”

Pisharody also spoke about slowing down the mind and listening to the body. He explained how physical discomfort, whether through fasting or ritual practices, can sometimes lead to mental calmness. Peace, he noted, may feel boring in a hyper-stimulated world, but learning to enjoy that boredom is a form of freedom.

ADVERTISEMENT

LDF 3.0 narrative is advantage UDF

Congress MP Shafi Parambil has said that the LDF 3.0 campaign is likely to benefit the UDF, as the public is not inclined to follow a narrative of repetition. He said a majority of people are seeking change, and this sentiment was clearly visible in the recent local body elections.

Speaking at a session titled ‘Shafi Mushkil’, he pointed out that, organisationally, local body elections have never been favourable terrain for the UDF. Despite this, the LDF suffered an unexpected setback, which, he said, reflects a broader desire for change across Kerala.

Referring to the state budget presented recently, Shafi said the announcements and benefits proposed would not be enough to influence the outcome of the Assembly elections in the LDF’s favour. He added that the challenge before the UDF goes beyond electoral success and lies in aligning with the aspirations of the present generation. This would require fundamental reforms, particularly in the higher education sector.

Quality of life in Kerala sparks debate

The widely held perception that the quality of life in Kerala is poor needs to be corrected, and happiness ultimately comes from within, said Dr Radha P. Thevannoor, Vice Chairperson of the SCMS Group of Institutions. She was speaking at a discussion on 'How to Improve Quality of Life' held as part of the Summit of the Future. She said she could never agree with the argument that “there is nothing in Kerala.”

According to her, traffic congestion in the state is largely due to the increased purchasing power of people to buy vehicles. She also pointed out that even cities like New York have roads riddled with potholes. The belief that a better life is possible only abroad is merely an illusion, she said, while also criticising the reluctance shown by Kerala’s youth towards elderly care.

Baby John, President of the Pineapple Growers Association, argued that it is not possible to meet food demand solely through organic farming. He strongly supported chemical farming and stressed the need to ensure minimum support prices for agricultural crops. Emphasising food security, he warned that failure to ensure it could also threaten national security, citing Sri Lanka as an example.

Siju Sebastian, Chairman of the Vazhakkulam Charitable Trust, said lifestyle changes are among the biggest challenges faced by society. With fast food becoming increasingly popular in Kerala, the number of patients has risen, he noted.

Advocate Jaju Babu stressed the need to ensure a dignified life and a healthy environment, while clarifying that he does not believe the quality of life in Kerala is poor. He said the growing generation must be provided with a good learning environment and adequate playgrounds.

George P Oommen, Technology Manager at IBM, said technology plays a crucial role in improving quality of life. Over the past decade, technological advancements have brought significant changes in the healthcare and agricultural sectors, he noted.

Social activist Diana Vincent, Founder of the Fourth Wave Foundation, spoke about the need to build strong resistance against the rising drug abuse in Kerala. She said anti-drug initiatives should focus more on youth aged 20–25, which represents the country’s average age group.

MP Hibi Eden speaking at the Summit of the Future 2026 held at Kochi. Photo: Special Arrangement

Kochi's concerns

As Kochi continues to emerge as a global brand, environmental issues, including air pollution, must remain central to discussions on the city’s future, said Hibi Eden MP. While acknowledging the many changes and developments the city has witnessed, Hibi Eden pointed out that persistent environmental challenges continue to affect Kochi.

Personal branding

Emphasising the importance of personal branding in today’s competitive world, Kerala’s renowned culinary maestro Chef Pillai said that strong personal branding helps individuals stay relevant and memorable. He was speaking at “A Session on Food Stories & Personal Branding” held during the Summit of Future.

Sharing insights from his personal journey, Chef Pillai noted that success did not come easily. After spending nearly 15 years abroad, returning to Kerala meant starting afresh from the grassroots. “The first five years were extremely challenging. I had to relearn the land, the people, and their tastes. One cannot always expect immediate results. Growth takes time and patience,” he said.