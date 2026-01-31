Thiruvananthapuram: The Local Self-Government Department on Saturday said that 700 wild boars were killed in Thiruvananthapuram district since May 31, 2025, as part of efforts to mitigate human-wildlife conflict in the region.

As many as 134 wild boars were culled within the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation limits alone. Meanwhile, the presence of wild gaurs has been reported in the Nanniyode, Vithura and Peringammala areas. However, authorities noted that the gaurs do not pose any immediate threat to human life at present.

The data was shared during a meeting held at the Collectorate, attended by Additional District Magistrate Vineeth T K, Deputy Collector Sheeja, Range Forest Officer Arun, and DMO (District Medical Officer) Dr Bindu Mohan.

The District-level Control Committee has also ordered that the Jana Jagratha Samithis (People's Vigilance Committees) be made more active, calling for the utilisation of government-sanctioned funds to reduce human-wildlife conflict.

Additionally, it called for training more volunteers to reduce deaths from snakebites and instructed the Panchayats and the Agriculture Department to control waste dumping in hilly regions.